826 COVID-19 Patients Recuperate In Odisha, Recovery Tally At 9,96,300
Bhubaneswar: Another 826 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
312 from Khordha
106 from Cuttack
56 from Baleswar
42 from Jajapur
30 from Jagatsinghpur
27 from Mayurbhanj
20 from Kendrapara
20 from Puri
19 from Keonjhar
16 from Anugul
15 from Bargarh
15 from Sundargarh
13 from Sambalpur
12 from Nayagarh
10 from Deogarh
8 from Bhadrak
8 from Dhenkanal
6 from Jharsuguda
6 from Malkangiri
4 from Ganjam
4 from Koraput
3 from Kalahandi
3 from Kandhamal
2 from Nuapada
2 from Rayagada
1 from Boudh
1 from Sonepur
65 from State Pool
With another 826 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,96,300, said the H & FW Dept.