826 COVID-19 Patients Recuperate In Odisha, Recovery Tally At 9,96,300

Bhubaneswar: Another 826 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

312 from Khordha

106 from Cuttack

56 from Baleswar

42 from Jajapur

30 from Jagatsinghpur

27 from Mayurbhanj

20 from Kendrapara

20 from Puri

19 from Keonjhar

16 from Anugul

15 from Bargarh

15 from Sundargarh

13 from Sambalpur

12 from Nayagarh

10 from Deogarh

8 from Bhadrak

8 from Dhenkanal

6 from Jharsuguda

6 from Malkangiri

4 from Ganjam

4 from Koraput

3 from Kalahandi

3 from Kandhamal

2 from Nuapada

2 from Rayagada

1 from Boudh

1 from Sonepur

65 from State Pool

With another 826 COVID-19 patients being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 9,96,300, said the H & FW Dept.