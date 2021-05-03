823 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: As many as 823 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected under the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in the last 24 hours.

As per BMC, of the 823 COVID-19 positive cases, 150 are Quarantine Cases (linked with earlier positive cases) and 673 others are Local Contact Cases.

This apart, 709 persons have also recovered from the infection of Novel Coronavirus.

So far a total of 47,140 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in Bhubaneswar, out of which, 8490 are active cases while 38,361 persons have recovered and 268 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection of COVID-19.