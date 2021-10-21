82 Minors Among 524 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 524 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 82 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 68,919 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.76%.

Among the new cases, 308 are in quarantine and 216 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1037056 with 4856 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 14

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 8

5. Balangir: 1

6. Boudh: 2

7. Cuttack: 66

8. Deogarh: 2

9. Dhenkanal: 4

10. Ganjam: 1

11. Jagatsinghpur: 16

12. Jajpur: 10

13. Jharsuguda: 1

14. Kandhamal: 1

15. Kendrapada: 4

16. Khurda: 254

17. Koraput: 3

18. Mayurbhanj: 21

19. Nawarangpur: 1

20. Nayagarh: 5

21. Puri: 11

22. Rayagada: 1

23. Sambalpur: 12

24. Sundargarh: 19

25. State Pool: 61