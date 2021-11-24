81 New Medical Officers To Be Appointed Soon In Various CHCs: Odisha CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday approved the appointment of 81 doctors who will work as Medical Officers in the state.

According to a notification issued by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC), these doctors will be joining against vacancies under Odisha Medical and Health Services (OMHS) Group-A (Junior Branch) in various places of the state.

These 81 candidates from the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes have been cleared by the OPSC. Out of them, 47 are from the Scheduled Caste while 34 are from the Scheduled Tribe.

The Director of Health Services had informed about the vacancies in various Community Health Centres. Later, they had participated in the e-counselling conducted by the General Administration Department.