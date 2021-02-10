81 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 81 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

13 from Khordha

10 from Sundargarh

7 from Baleswar

5 from Bargarh

5 from Jharsuguda

5 from Nuapada

5 from Sambalpur

4 from Cuttack

4 from Puri

4 from Sonepur

3 from Rayagada

2 from Ganjam

2 from Jajapur

2 from Mayurbhanj

1 from Anugul

1 from Bolangir

1 from Deogarh

1 from Jagatsinghpur

1 from Kalahandi

1 from Kendrapara

1 from Keonjhar

3 from State Pool

With another 81 COVID-19 patients cured and discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,33,220, said the H&FW Dept.