81 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 81 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 13 from Khordha
- 10 from Sundargarh
- 7 from Baleswar
- 5 from Bargarh
- 5 from Jharsuguda
- 5 from Nuapada
- 5 from Sambalpur
- 4 from Cuttack
- 4 from Puri
- 4 from Sonepur
- 3 from Rayagada
- 2 from Ganjam
- 2 from Jajapur
- 2 from Mayurbhanj
- 1 from Anugul
- 1 from Bolangir
- 1 from Deogarh
- 1 from Jagatsinghpur
- 1 from Kalahandi
- 1 from Kendrapara
- 1 from Keonjhar
- 3 from State Pool
With another 81 COVID-19 patients cured and discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,33,220, said the H&FW Dept.