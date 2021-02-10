81 COVID-19 patients
COVID Recovery.
81 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 81 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Wednesday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 13 from Khordha
  • 10 from Sundargarh
  • 7 from Baleswar
  • 5 from Bargarh
  • 5 from Jharsuguda
  • 5 from Nuapada
  • 5 from Sambalpur
  • 4 from Cuttack
  • 4 from Puri
  • 4 from Sonepur
  • 3 from Rayagada
  • 2 from Ganjam
  • 2 from Jajapur
  • 2 from Mayurbhanj
  • 1 from Anugul
  • 1 from Bolangir
  • 1 from Deogarh
  • 1 from Jagatsinghpur
  • 1 from Kalahandi
  • 1 from Kendrapara
  • 1 from Keonjhar
  • 3 from State Pool

With another 81 COVID-19 patients cured and discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,33,220, said the H&FW Dept.

