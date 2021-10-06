80 Minors Among 593 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 593 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 80 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 71,749 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.82%.

Among the new cases, 346 are in quarantine and 247 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1029412 with 4967 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 4

2. Balasore: 11

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 4

5. Balangir: 1

6. Cuttack: 84

7. Deogarh: 2

8. Dhenkanal: 4

9. Ganjam: 2

10. Jagatsinghpur: 22

11. Jajpur: 14

12. Kalahandi: 5

13. Kandhamal: 1

14. Kendrapada: 9

15. Khurda: 290

16. Koraput: 1

17. Mayurbhanj: 27

18. Nayagarh: 4

19. Puri: 23

20. Sambalpur: 9

21. Sonepur: 1

22. Sundargarh: 8

23. State Pool: 66