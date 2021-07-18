8-YO Girl Raped Inside Ashram In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: An 8-year-old girl was allegedly raped in an Ashram at Dumduma in the state capital Bhubaneswar.

Reportedly, the matter came to the fore after the victim’s mother lodged a complaint with the Mahila police. However, no action has been taken against the accused so far, the victim’s mother alleged.

According to available information, the incident took place while one Jayanti of Majhihara area under Balipatna police limit had gone to a Dumduma based ashram a few days ago to heal up her daughter’s ailment.

Chintu and Papu, identified as two ashram members, befriended the victim and took her to a deserted compartment. Later they outraged her modesty after showing obscene contents on the cellphone.

A rape case under POCSO Act has been registered in this connection. However, no arrest has been made so far.