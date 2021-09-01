8-YO Girl Among 53 More Covid Deaths In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha recorded 53 more covid deaths, including an eight-year-old girl from Jharsuguda, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Wednesday.

Details of the cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19 after due completion of the death audit process are as under.

1. A 75 years old male of Angul District.

2. A 51 years old Female of Bolangiri District.

3. A 71 years old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Parkinsonism.

4. A 84 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

5. A 77 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

6. A 52 years old Male of Cuttack District.

7. A 60 years old Male of Cuttack District.

8. A 85 years old Male of Cuttack District.

9. A 30 years old Male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease on Maintenance Hemodialysis.

10. A 45 years old female of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

11. A 60 years old Male of Jagatsinghpur District.

12. A 72 years old Male of Jagatsinghpur District.

13. A 74 years old Female of Jagatsinghpur District.

14. A 62 years old Female of Jagatsinghpur District.

15. A 50 years old Female of Jagatsinghpur District.

16. A 30 years old female of Jagatsinghpur District.

17. A 43 years old Male of Jajpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

18. A 46 years old Male of Jajpur District.

19. A 55 years old Male of Jajpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

20. A 42 years old Female of Jajpur District who was also suffering from Left ventricular hypertrophy, Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Anemia.

21. A 8 years old girl child of Jharsuguda who was also suffering from left thalamic space occupying lesion.

22. A 55 years old Male of Kendrapara District who was also suffering from Open Heart Surgery.

23. A 52 years old male of Kendrapara District who was also suffering from Interstitial lung disease and hypothyroidism.

24. A 54 years old female of Keonjhar District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Chronic Kidney Disease.

25. A 43 years old male of Keonjhar District.

26. A 65 years old female of Keonjhar District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.

27. A 49 years old male of Keonjhar District.

28. A 55 years old female of Keonjhar District.

29. A 45 years old male of Keonjhar District.

30. A 45 years old Male of Khordha District.

31. A 82 years old Male of Khordha District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Parkinsons Disorder.

32. A 68 years old Male of Khordha District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Cholestrol, Hyperthyriodisim.

33. A 52 years old Female of Khordha District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Hypothyroidism.

34. A 67 years old Male of Khordha District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Coronary Artery Disease, Post Coronary Artery By Pass Grafting.

35. A 30 years old Female of Khordha District.

36. A 29 years old Male of Khordha District.

37. A 35 years old Female of Khordha District who was also suffering from OLD Pulmonary TB.

38. A 90 years old Male of Khordha District.

39. A 40 years old Female of Khordha District.

40. A 60 years old Male of Khordha District.

41. A 34 years old Male of Khordha District.

42. A 45 years old Female of Khordha District.

43. A 55 years old Female of Khordha District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

44. A 55 years old female of Khordha District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.

45. A 78 years old female of Khurdha District who was also suffering from Hypertension.

46. A 55 years old Male of Mayurbhanja District.

47. A 26 years old Male of Nabarangapur District.

48. A 60 years old Male of Nayagarh District.

49. A 30 years old Male of Puri District.

50. A 42 years old Male of Puri District.

51. A 45 years old Male of Puri District.

52. A 50 years old Female of Puri District.

53. A 40 years old Male of Puri District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Chronic Kidney Disease.

The department further stated that this list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19.