8-YO Girl Among 53 More Covid Deaths In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha recorded 53 more covid deaths, including an eight-year-old girl from Jharsuguda, confirmed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Wednesday.
Details of the cases confirmed as death due to Covid-19 after due completion of the death audit process are as under.
1. A 75 years old male of Angul District.
2. A 51 years old Female of Bolangiri District.
3. A 71 years old female of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Parkinsonism.
4. A 84 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.
5. A 77 years old male of Bhubaneswar who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.
6. A 52 years old Male of Cuttack District.
7. A 60 years old Male of Cuttack District.
8. A 85 years old Male of Cuttack District.
9. A 30 years old Male of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Chronic Kidney Disease on Maintenance Hemodialysis.
10. A 45 years old female of Cuttack District who was also suffering from Hypertension.
11. A 60 years old Male of Jagatsinghpur District.
12. A 72 years old Male of Jagatsinghpur District.
13. A 74 years old Female of Jagatsinghpur District.
14. A 62 years old Female of Jagatsinghpur District.
15. A 50 years old Female of Jagatsinghpur District.
16. A 30 years old female of Jagatsinghpur District.
17. A 43 years old Male of Jajpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.
18. A 46 years old Male of Jajpur District.
19. A 55 years old Male of Jajpur District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.
20. A 42 years old Female of Jajpur District who was also suffering from Left ventricular hypertrophy, Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension & Anemia.
21. A 8 years old girl child of Jharsuguda who was also suffering from left thalamic space occupying lesion.
22. A 55 years old Male of Kendrapara District who was also suffering from Open Heart Surgery.
23. A 52 years old male of Kendrapara District who was also suffering from Interstitial lung disease and hypothyroidism.
24. A 54 years old female of Keonjhar District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Chronic Kidney Disease.
25. A 43 years old male of Keonjhar District.
26. A 65 years old female of Keonjhar District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus.
27. A 49 years old male of Keonjhar District.
28. A 55 years old female of Keonjhar District.
29. A 45 years old male of Keonjhar District.
30. A 45 years old Male of Khordha District.
31. A 82 years old Male of Khordha District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Parkinsons Disorder.
32. A 68 years old Male of Khordha District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Cholestrol, Hyperthyriodisim.
33. A 52 years old Female of Khordha District who was also suffering from Hypertension, Hypothyroidism.
34. A 67 years old Male of Khordha District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension, Coronary Artery Disease, Post Coronary Artery By Pass Grafting.
35. A 30 years old Female of Khordha District.
36. A 29 years old Male of Khordha District.
37. A 35 years old Female of Khordha District who was also suffering from OLD Pulmonary TB.
38. A 90 years old Male of Khordha District.
39. A 40 years old Female of Khordha District.
40. A 60 years old Male of Khordha District.
41. A 34 years old Male of Khordha District.
42. A 45 years old Female of Khordha District.
43. A 55 years old Female of Khordha District who was also suffering from Hypertension.
44. A 55 years old female of Khordha District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Hypertension.
45. A 78 years old female of Khurdha District who was also suffering from Hypertension.
46. A 55 years old Male of Mayurbhanja District.
47. A 26 years old Male of Nabarangapur District.
48. A 60 years old Male of Nayagarh District.
49. A 30 years old Male of Puri District.
50. A 42 years old Male of Puri District.
51. A 45 years old Male of Puri District.
52. A 50 years old Female of Puri District.
53. A 40 years old Male of Puri District who was also suffering from Diabetes Mellitus & Chronic Kidney Disease.
The department further stated that this list does not reflect deaths occurring on a particular day. It gives details of past deaths for which the death audit process has been duly completed and the cause of death has been identified as due to Covid-19.