8-YO Boy Goes Missing While Taking Bath In Sambalpur

Sambalpur: An eight-year-old boy went missing while taking bath at Power Channel in Burla here on Sunday. The victim has been identified as Ronak Panchvihar.

According to reports, the minor boy along with his mother was taking bath at the Shiv Temple ghat. Meanwhile, he slipped into deep water and later swept away by strong current.

On being informed, Burla police along with the fire service personnel reached the spot and launched a search operation.