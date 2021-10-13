8-YO Among Four Killed As Insurgents Open Fire In Manipur

Imphal: As many as four people, including an eight-year-old child, were killed while two others sustained injuries after several insurgents opened fire at a gathering in a village in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district.

According to reports, the incident took place two days after security forces killed insurgents of the banned Kuki National Liberation Army (KNLA) from nearby villages in the state.

The villagers were holding a condolence service at B Ganom village ground when the KNLA members opened fire at the gathering around 11.30 am on Tuesday. Two villagers, including village chief NP Kholen, died on the spot. Later, the police recovered two more bodies in the vicinity of the village with bullet injuries.

This apart, a two-year-old boy was also found injured.

On Sunday, four cadres of KNLA were killed in an encounter with combined forces comprising the army and Assam Rifles at Hingojang.

Personnel of the 21 Para Special Forces rushed to Bongbal Khullen village on Sunday following information about the presence of some armed militants. The militants opened fire at the personnel who retaliated. In retaliation, four militants were killed.