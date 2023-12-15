8 Year Old Child Labourer Rescued In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: An 8-year-old child labourer has been rescued by the joint rescue operation of Ruchika Social Service Organisation and Badagada police from a tiffin stall in Bhubaneswar.

The child hails from Bisoi area in Mayurbhanj district. He was hired by a man named Rakesh Gupta from Badagada area at his Jaygurudev tiffin stall one year ago.

As per sources, his father used to torture her mother regularly. So, she took him to Bhubaneswar along with a relative. There, she got a job and engaged her son in the tiffin stall of Rakesh. Rakesh was paying Rs 100 per day to his mother as part of the child’s salary.

After the rescue, the child was produced before the Additional Child Welfare Committee in Bhubaneswar and kept in the Ruchika Open Shelter as per the committee’s instructions. A case will be filed in Badagada police station on behalf of ‘Ruchika’.