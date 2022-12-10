8-year-old boy Tanmay Sahu who fell into 55-foot-deep borewell in MP dies after being stuck for 4 days

Madhya Pradesh: An 8-year-old boy who fell in a borewell in Madhya Pradesh’s Betul passed away after he was rescued, Betul District Administration said on Saturday.

The boy, identified as Tanmay Sahu, had fallen into a 55-feet-deep borewell in Mandavi village in Betul district on Tuesday (December 6). According to officials, Sahu fell in the into the borewell around 5 pm while playing on the farm while the rescue operations began within the next hour.

The rescue operations were undertaken by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Home Guard and the local police personnel who had been at work for the last 4 days.