8 Students Booked For Using Forged Disability Certificates In BJB College

Bhubaneswar: As many as eight students of BJB Autonomous College in Bhubaneswar were found to have taken admission on the basis of fake disability certificates.

The matter came to light after authorities hold scrutiny of records and documents for three years.

Following this, BJB Autonomous College Principal in-charge Niranjan Mishra has lodged a complaint at the Badagada police station in this connection.

Mishra has informed that a probe will be instituted to find out how the concerned students manage to get the fake certificates.

The concerned students have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).