Phulbani: The Kandhamal Police have confiscated eight stolen motorcycles and detained a minor in this connection.

According to reports, the stolen bikes originated from Baliguda, Sarangada, and Bolangir. Initial investigations by the police suggest that minors are engaged in the bike theft syndicate. Baliguda SDPO Rahul Goyal has urged them to refrain from criminal activities and to reintegrate into society. The SDPO announced that further investigations are underway.