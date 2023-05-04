8 School Teachers Shot Dead In Pakistan

Islamabad: Eight school teachers were killed on Thursday in two separate incidents of targeted shooting in Pakistan’s restive northwestern tribal district, bordering Afghanistan, in a case of possible sectarian violence, police said.

A school teacher, identified as Muhammad Sharif, belonging to Teri Mengal tribe (Sunni tribe) was killed when his car was ambushed by unknown gunmen on Shalozan Road in Parachinar headquarters of the Upper Kurram tribal district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

Eight school teachers were killed on Thursday in two separate incidents of targeted shooting in Pakistan’s restive northwestern tribal district, bordering Afghanistan, in a case of possible sectarian violence, police said.

A school teacher, identified as Muhammad Sharif, belonging to Teri Mengal tribe (Sunni tribe) was killed when his car was ambushed by unknown gunmen on Shalozan Road in Parachinar headquarters of the Upper Kurram tribal district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The incident angered Teri Mengal tribesmen who stormed the staffroom of the Govt Teri Mengal High School in the same district to avenge the killing of Sharif and killed seven teachers from Tori tribe (Shia tribe), police added.

All the teachers were at the school to perform their exam duties.

The attackers fled after the attack.

No group or individual claimed responsibility for the attacks, but the region is known for sectarian clashes between Sunnis and Shias

Eight school teachers were killed on Thursday in two separate incidents of targeted shooting in Pakistan’s restive northwestern tribal district, bordering Afghanistan, in a case of possible sectarian violence, police said.

A school teacher, identified as Muhammad Sharif, belonging to Teri Mengal tribe (Sunni tribe) was killed when his car was ambushed by unknown gunmen on Shalozan Road in Parachinar headquarters of the Upper Kurram tribal district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The incident angered Teri Mengal tribesmen who stormed the staffroom of the Govt Teri Mengal High School in the same district to avenge the killing of Sharif and killed seven teachers from Tori tribe (Shia tribe), police added.

All the teachers were at the school to perform their exam duties.