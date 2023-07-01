8 Passengers Injured As OSRTC Bus Hits Truck

Sambalpur: At least eight persons sustained injuries after a bus of the Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) met with an accident near Jamankira bypass in Sambalpur district on Saturday.

The critically injured persons have been admitted to the VIMSAR in Burla.

The OSRTC bus reportedly rammed into a stationary truck from the rear end. At least 20 to 25 persons were travelling in the OSRTC bus when the mishap occurred. The bus was on its way to Bolangir from Keonjhar district. As per reports, the condition of three including the driver and helper of the OSRTC bus is stated to be critical.

On receiving information, the Jamankira police reached the spot and initiated investigation.