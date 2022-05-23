8 Passengers Injured As Bus Rams Into Truck In Bhadrak

Bhadrak: At least eight passengers sustained injuries after a speeding bus they were travelling in rammed into a truck near Bhandaripokhari in Bhadrak district.

According to reports, the bus was en route to Balasore from Bhubaneswar when the driver of the vehicle lost control over the wheels and rammed into a truck near Bhandaripokhari. As a result, eight passengers sustained injuries.

On being informed, police reached the spot and launched a probe into the matter.