8 Out Of Total 36 PSUs In Odisha Running On Losses

Bhubaneswar: State Public Enterprise Minister Ashok Chandra Panda on Saturday informed that

out of a total of 36 public sector undertakings (PSUs) in Odisha, eight are running on losses.

Replying to a written question of Congress MLA Santosh Singh Saluja, Panda said altogether 36 PSUs are owned by the state government.

“Out of 36 PSUs, 26 are running with profits while eight are running on losses. One corporation is operating on a “no loss, no profit” basis,” he said.

“A total of 15,379 persons have been engaged in the PSUs. Grid Corporation (Gridco) and Odisha Rural Housing Development Corporation Limited (ORHDC) top the list of loss-making PSUs,” he added.