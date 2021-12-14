8 Odisha places record below 15 degrees Celsius

Bhubaneswar: At least eight places in Odisha have recorded a minimum temperature of below 15 degrees Celsius.

Daringbadi recorded 10 degrees Celsius temperature on Monday night, becoming the coldest town of Odisha for the day.

Balangir recorded 12.8 degrees Celsius while Phulbani registered 13 degrees.

Similarly, Titlagarh, Koraput, Jharsuguda, Keonjhar, and Bhawanipatna have registered temperature of 13.3, 14, 14.4, 14.8 and 14.8 Celsius, respectively.