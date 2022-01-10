8 More Places Declared Containment Zones In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: In order to contain further spread of Covid-19, eight more places here have been declared as containment zones by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The move comes in the backdrop of the detection of multiple cases of Covid-19 infections at those places.

Details Of Micro-Containment Zones

Plot No 63, Gandamunda, Ganesh Nagar, Ward-62 Plot No 166, Mahatab Road, Old Town.Ward No-60 Khusi Classic Apartment, Jharapada, Flat no 2, D Ward No-33 Bhimatangi HB Colony, Plot No 107, Phase 2. Ward No-61 IVA- 21/1, Road no-15, Ashoknagar, Unit- 2. Near Congress Bhawan (Ward No-41) Sundarpada Azad Nagar- Plot No 2537/2588 (Ward 67) Plot No-531, Saheed Nagar, Ward No-30 Plot No-HIG-4, Kalinga Vihar, Patrapada, Ward-23

It is pertinent to mention here that Odisha is now witnessing a steep rise in the number of Covid-19 cases for the past few days. The total number of Omicron infections in Odisha reached 103 after the detection of 28 new cases on Monday.