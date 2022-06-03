8 more Covid Cases reported in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 8 fresh Covid cases in the last 24 hours, while no one frim below 18 years of age category tested positive.
Covid-19 Report For 2nd June
New Positive Cases: 8
Of which 0-18 years: 0
In quarantine: 5
Local contacts: 3
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned District)
1. Cuttack: 1
2. Ganjam: 2
3. Khurda: 2
4. Puri: 1
5. Sundargarh: 1
6. State Pool: 1
As per data:
New recoveries: 9
Cumulative tested: 31784672
Positive: 1288473
Recovered: 1279214
Active cases: 80
