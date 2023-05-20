8 ministers to take oath with Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Siddaramaiah will be sworn in as chief minister of Karnataka for the second term today, along with the Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar as the deputy chief minister as Mallikarjun Kharge invited leaders for the swearing-in ceremony.

Siddaramaiah will be sworn in as Chief Minister for the second term, along with state Congress President D K Shivakumar as Deputy Chief Minister on Saturday afternoon, exactly a week after the party swept the Assembly polls in Karnataka.

List of approved cabinet ministers in Karnataka govt

Dr. G Parameshwara

KH Muniyappa

KJ George

MB Patil

Satish Jarkiholi

Priyank Kharge

Ramalinga Reddy

BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan

Sources said the new cabinet would have representation from all regions of the state and sections including SCs, STs, OBCs, minorities, women, youth and Lingayats and Vokkaligas, the two prominent communities in the southern state, sources saidThe swearing-in ceremony will take place at the Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru. Shivakumar is a Vokkaliga.