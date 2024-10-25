Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed the cyclone situation and restoration work at the Special Relief Commissioner’s office late Friday evening.

After the review, the Chief Minister addressed the media and said that with the blessings of Mahaprabhu Jagannath and the support of the people, his government was successful in combating the cyclone and achieving the aim of ‘zero casualty’.

The Chief Minister thanked the staff for that. The Chief Minister also thanked the media for alerting the public and helping the government to take steps by giving news every moment.

Lauding the government employees for working hard to combat the cyclone, the Chief Minister advised all to work for 24 to 48 hours more, to complete the restoration works.

The Chief Minister said that as of Thursday evening, around 8 lakh people were evacuated to cyclone shelters and are staying safely.

Giving information on the restoration work, the CM said that all the major roads have been de-blocked and made accessible. The process of normalizing the power outage system is ongoing. A total of 22.43 lakh households were affected by power outages. Out of them, 14.80 lakh houses have been supplied with electricity by 6 pm today. The power system is still functioning. It will take some more time for restoration in the areas receiving heavy rains.

“The Principal Secretary of the Energy Department is present in Kendrapara and Bhadrak and is supervising the restoration work and speeding up the work,” the CM said adding that “the situation will be normalized by tomorrow afternoon”.

In the agricultural sector, the initial estimate (Eye estimate) indicated that 1.75 lakh acres of agricultural land has been damaged. Compensation will also be given after complete information is obtained. Report of house damage will also come soon.

CM Majhi said that relief would be provided soon for crop damage and house destruction.

Healthcare programs are going well, medical teams are going to all shelters and conducting regular health check-ups. About 2,200 newborns were born in hospitals and maternity homes, and 18 of them were twins. Mothers and babies everywhere are healthy and safe, the Odisha CM added.

Further, the Chief Minister announced that people can stay in the shelters till the situation normalizes in the places where the land is flooded and houses damaged.

He said that district officials have been tasked to provide food to the people at the shelters for seven days as per requirement.

A total of 158 platoon forces are engaged in providing assistance to transport people and protecting shelters. Chief Minister appreciated the commendable job of the police force. “People have seen the human form of the police,” the Chief Minister concluded.

