8 Killed, Several Injured After Mini Bus Falls Into Gorge In J&K’s Doda

Srinagar: At least eight people were killed and several others sustained injuries after a mini bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district this morning.

The incident took place while the bus was on its way to Doda from Thathri. Meanwhile, the driver lost control over the wheels and the vehicle rolled down into a deep gorge along with river Chenab on Thathri-Doda road near Sui Gwari.

While 8 people died on the spot, the injured have been shifted to hospital and rescue operation is underway, the police said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on the tragedy and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 each to those injured in the incident.

