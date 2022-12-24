8 Killed In Tamil Nadu As Car Falls Into 40-Foot-Deep Pit At Kumily Mountain Pass

Chennai: Eight devotees who were returning from Sabarimala died after their car plunged into a 40-foot-deep pit at Kumily mountain pass in Theni district on Friday.

All the passengers of the vehicle were natives of Theni-Andipetty.

On Friday, around 10 people were returning from Sabarimala temple after darshan. While they were nearing Andipatti in Theni district, the car driver lost control of the vehicle and hit the vehicle in the median. In the impact, the car fell into a 40-foot-deep pit at Kumily mountain pass.

The police personnel of Kerala and Tamil Nadu were pushed into service to rescue the passengers.

Of the 10 passengers, seven of them died on the spot while another passenger died on the way to the hospital. The remaining two injured persons have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. One of the injured includes a 3-year-old baby.

The police have registered a case in connection with the accident. According to the preliminary investigation, the police suspect that the heavy mist could have resulted in the accident, as per a report on Mathrubhumi.