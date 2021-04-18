8 Indian states, including Odisha vulnerable to climate change: Report

New Delhi: A national climate vulnerability assessment report said eight Indian states are vulnerable to severe climatic changes.

These states are Jharkhand, Mizoram, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Bihar, Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal.

The report pointed out that these states are located in the eastern part of the country and require initiatives to stem the rot. It further said that 60 per cent districts in Assam, Bihar and Jharkh are highly vulnerable districts.

Assam has a forest cover of 42 per cent but the state lack forest area per 100 rural population. Poor health infrastructure is to be the key vulnerability driver in 36 districts in the case of Bihar.

The report, titled ‘Climate Vulnerability Assessment for Adaptation Planning in India Using a Common Framework’, was released by Department of Science and Technology (DST) Secretary Ashutosh Sharma.

Himachal Pradesh, Telangana, Sikkim and Punjab have been categorised as lower-middle vulnerable states. Uttarakhand, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Nagaland, Goa and Maharashtra have been categorised as states with low vulnerability.

The report has helped identify the most vulnerable states, districts and panchayats and will aid in prioritising adaptation investment, Prof N H Ravindranath, retired climate change expert from the Indian Institute of Science (IISc),said.