8 Indian cities including Bhubaneswar selected as YGLP Host City for 2021

New Delhi: 8 Indian cities that include Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmadabad and Bhubaneswar have been selected as YGLP Host City for 2021.

These 8 Indian cities will hold the prestigious YGLP Global Leadership Conference in 2021.

A total 54 cities from the 24 YGLP qualified Asian countries has been selected as host city for the year 2021-22. The YGLP Global Leadership Conferences brings together global leaders, global icons and YGLP Fellows from across the globe to deliberate upon major issues and challenges before the world.

The YGLP Global Leadership Workshops are also held alongside the conferences for students enrolled to the YGLP Global Leadership Program. All students enrolled to the YGLP Global Leadership Program are required to attend the YGLP Leadership Workshop as part of their program.​

The YGLP Global Leadership Conference is held by the YGLP Authority in Oxford and Human Science Lab, London. In Asia, they are held in association with the Asia Council, Tokyo.