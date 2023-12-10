8 burnt to death in car-truck head-on collision on Bareilly-Nainital highway

Uttar Pradesh: Eight people, including a child, were charred to death after a car in which they were travelling collided with a dumper (truck) on the Bareilly-Nainital Highway in the Bhojipura police station area of Uttar Pradesh on Saturday night, police said. Two occupants of the dumper were also critically injured.

Eyewitnesses told news agency PTI that a tyre of the car burst, resulting in a head-on collision with a dumper, which was coming from Uttarakhand.

The collision was followed by a loud explosion as the two vehicles went up in flames. Locals rushed out of their homes to help and informed the police, PTI reported.

A police team soon arrived at the spot and fire engines were called in to douse the fire. However, the occupants of the car were burnt alive as the doors were locked from inside.

Special Superintendent of Police (SSP) GS Chandrabhan confirmed the death of all occupants.