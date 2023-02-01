8 Arrested With Seizure Of Leopard Skin In Mayurbhanj

Baripada: A leopard skin was seized and eight people were arrested in Mayurbhanj district on Wednesday, police said.

The leopard skin, which is 6.5 feet long and one foot wide, was seized from a dhaba at the National Highway 49 near Manbhanj in Jharpokhria police station area, they said.

The leopard, aged about seven, was killed at the Similipal National Park, said Fanindra Bhusan Nayak, the inspector-in-charge of Jharpokhria police station.

A case was filed and an investigation started, police said.