795 Cases Of UK, South Africa And Brazil Variants In India: Health Ministry

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health on Tuesday said the total number of cases with UK, South Africa and Brazil variants of the Covid-19 in the country till date is 795.

As many as 400 people in India were affected with the three mutant variants. Of these, 158 cases were reported in the last two weeks, said the Ministry.

The mutant strain from UK was first reported in India on December 29 in six passengers who had returned from Britain. The UK strain, which triggered panic worldwide about three months ago, also led to travel restrictions in India with the government announcing a temporary ban on flights.

Scientists believe the UK, South African and Brazilian strains are more contagious, and that each also have the potential to re-infect those who had been previously infected with SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Last week, however, the government said there are, as yet, no cases of re-infection in India by mutant strains of the virus. The UK variant of the virus already accounts for 98 per cent of all cases in that country, and 90 per cent of all cases in Spain. India reported its first case on December 29.