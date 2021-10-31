78 Minors Among 488 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 488 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 78 are between the age of 0-18 years.
Covid-19 Report For 30th October:
- New Positive Cases: 488
- Of which 0-18 years: 77
- In quarantine: 285
- Local contacts: 203
District-wise details of the new cases are as under.
1. Angul: 1
2. Balasore: 5
3. Bhadrak: 3
4. Cuttack: 54
5. Deogarh: 2
6. Dhenkanal: 5
7. Gajapati: 5
8. Ganjam: 8
9. Jagatsinghpur: 9
10. Jajpur: 9
11. Jharsuguda: 3
12. Kalahandi: 2
13. Kendrapada: 8
14. Keonjhar: 1
15. Khurda: 250
16. Koraput: 1
17. Mayurbhanj: 19
18. Nayagarh: 2
19. Nuapada: 1
20. Puri: 15
21. Rayagada: 6
22. Sambalpur: 13
23. Sundargarh: 13
24. State Pool: 53
As per data –
- New recoveries: 490
- Cumulative tested: 21994343
- Positive: 1041457
- Recovered: 1028697
- Active cases: 4374