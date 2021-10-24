78 Minors Among 447 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 447 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 78 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 69,161 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.64%.

Among the new cases, 260 are in quarantine and 187 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1038411 with 4542 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 3

2. Balasore: 13

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 2

5. Balangir: 1

6. Cuttack: 62

7. Deogarh: 2

8. Dhenkanal: 4

9. Gajapati: 4

10. Ganjam: 2

11. Jagatsinghpur: 12

12. Jajpur: 11

13. Jharsuguda: 1

14. Kalahandi: 1

15. Kendrapada: 8

16. Khurda: 180

17. Koraput: 2

18. Malkangiri: 2

19. Mayurbhanj: 17

20. Nayagarh: 5

21. Nuapada: 2

22. Puri: 8

23. Rayagada: 31

24. Sambalpur: 24

25. Sonepur: 1

26. Sundargarh: 5

27. State Pool: 43