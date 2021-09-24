77 Minors Among 539 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 539 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 77 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 68,818 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.78%.

Among the new cases, 316 are in quarantine and 223 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1023133 with 5829 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 6

2. Balasore: 23

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 12

5. Cuttack: 48

6. Deogarh: 4

7. Dhenkanal: 4

8. Ganjam: 1

9. Jagatsinghpur: 31

10. Jajpur: 17

11. Jharsuguda: 4

12. Kalahandi: 1

13. Kandhamal: 1

14. Kendrapada: 10

15. Keonjhar: 2

16. Khurda: 254

17. Koraput: 3

18. Malkangiri: 2

19. Mayurbhanj: 13

20. Nayagarh: 5

21. Puri: 12

22. Rayagada: 2

23. Sambalpur: 12

24. Sonepur: 5

25. Sundargarh: 5

26. State Pool: 60