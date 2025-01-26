The 76th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path has concluded. President Droupadi Murmu took the salute, marking the culmination of the grand display of India’s military might and cultural diversity.



The parade featured a variety of elements, including marching contingents from the three wings of the Indian Armed Forces, tableaux showcasing the rich heritage of India’s states and Union Territories, and a spectacular flypast by the Indian Air Force.



Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, the chief guest for this year’s Republic Day celebrations, witnessed the parade along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries.



The Republic Day parade is a significant event in India’s national calendar, commemorating the adoption of the Indian Constitution in 1950.