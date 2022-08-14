76th Independence Day tomorrow: PM to hoist National Flag, address nation from ramparts of Red Fort

New Delhi: The Nation will celebrate its 76th Independence Day tomorrow. India is also celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, marking 75 years of Independence. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ from Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat in March last year. The celebrations will continue till 15th August 2023.

Prime Minister will lead the nation in celebrating Independence Day from the ramparts of the Red Fort in New Delhi. He will hoist the National Flag and deliver the customary address to the Nation. After being unfurled, the Tricolour will receive a ‘Rashtriya Salute’. The Air Force band, consisting of 20 men will play the National Anthem during the unfurling of the National Flag and presenting of the ‘Rashritya Salute’. The unfurling the National Flag will be synchronised with the 21 Gun Salute fired by the valiant gunners of the elite 8711 Field Battery (Ceremonial).

As soon as the National Flag is unfurled by the Prime Minister, flower petals will be showered at the venue in Amrit Formation by two MI-17 1V Helicopters and thereafter the Prime Minister will address the Nation. At the conclusion of the speech of the Prime Minister, the cadets of the National Cadet Corps (NCC) will sing the National Anthem. Seven hundred ninety-two NCC cadets from different schools across the country will take part in this festival of National Fervour. They will adorn dresses of the regions they are representing, symbolising India’s cultural diversity. It is being done to carry forward the message of ‘Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat’.

Delhi Police has made elaborate security arrangements in the national capital in view of 76th Independence Day. Special arrangements have been made in and around Red Fort, from where the Prime Minister will address the nation. Over ten thousand police personnel will be deployed in the National Capital to ensure fool-proof security arrangements.

For the convenience of public and security reasons, certain traffic restrictions have been imposed around the Red Fort tomorrow. As many as eight roads will be closed for general traffic from 4 am to 10 am. These include Netaji Subhash Marg from Delhi Gate to Chatta Rail, Lothian Road from GPO Delhi to Chatta Rail, SP Mukherjee Marg from HC Sen Marg to Yamuna Bazar Chowk, Chandni Chowk Road from Fountain Chowk to Red Fort and Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT. Only those vehicles with a valid pass issued by Delhi traffic police will be permitted. In its advisory, Delhi Police said that roads around Noida Border, Loni, Singhu, Ghazipur, Badarpur, Safia, Maharajpur, Aya Nagar, Rajokri, Kalandi Kunj and Tikri borders will be closed for the movement of commercial and transport vehicles from 10 PM today to 11 AM tomorrow.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has also said that parking facilities will not be available at the Metro stations from 6 AM today till 2 PM tomorrow in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day. It said, the Metro train services will, however, continue to run as per normal schedule.