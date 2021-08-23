761 Including 101 Minors Test Covid Positive In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 761 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 101 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 60,791 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 1.25%.

Among the new cases, 443 are in quarantine and 318 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1001698.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 16

2. Balasore: 52

3. Bargarh: 18

4. Bhadrak: 8

5. Balangir: 2

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 117

8. Deogarh: 12

9. Dhenkanal: 12

10. Gajapati: 2

11. Ganjam: 3

12. Jagatsinghpur: 18

13. Jajpur: 35

14. Jharsuguda: 1

15. Kandhamal: 3

16. Kendrapada: 15

17. Keonjhar: 5

18. Khurda: 289

19. Malkangiri: 2

20. Mayurbhanj: 24

21. Nawarangpur: 1

22. Nayagarh: 12

23. Puri: 13

24. Rayagada: 5

25. Sambalpur: 20

26. Sonepur: 1

27. Sundargarh: 10

28. State Pool: 64