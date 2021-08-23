761 Including 101 Minors Test Covid Positive In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha reported 761 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 101 are between the age of 0-18 years.
With a total of 60,791 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 1.25%.
Among the new cases, 443 are in quarantine and 318 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1001698.
District-wise details of the new cases are as under.
1. Angul: 16
2. Balasore: 52
3. Bargarh: 18
4. Bhadrak: 8
5. Balangir: 2
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 117
8. Deogarh: 12
9. Dhenkanal: 12
10. Gajapati: 2
11. Ganjam: 3
12. Jagatsinghpur: 18
13. Jajpur: 35
14. Jharsuguda: 1
15. Kandhamal: 3
16. Kendrapada: 15
17. Keonjhar: 5
18. Khurda: 289
19. Malkangiri: 2
20. Mayurbhanj: 24
21. Nawarangpur: 1
22. Nayagarh: 12
23. Puri: 13
24. Rayagada: 5
25. Sambalpur: 20
26. Sonepur: 1
27. Sundargarh: 10
28. State Pool: 64