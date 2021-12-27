76 SC Lawyers Write to CJI On Genocide Call

New Delhi: Seventy-six advocates of the Supreme Court have written to Chief Justice of India NV Ramana, asking the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognisance of the calls for “ethnic cleansing” at two recent religious events in Delhi and Haridwar.

Naming a list of people who had given the call, the advocates wrote that in absence of police action, “Urgent judicial intervention is required to prevent such events that seem to have become the order of the day”.

The speeches, the letter to Chief Justice NV Ramana said, pose a “grave threat not just to the unity and integrity of our country but also endanger the lives of millions of Muslim citizens”.

The hate-spewing event in Delhi reportedly took place in Banarsidas Chandiwala Auditorium near Govindpuri metro station on 19 December.

A video of Hindutva groups and Sudarshan News Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke that emerged on social media on Wednesday, 22 December, showed them taking an oath to “fight, die and if required, kill” in order to turn India into a Hindu Rashtra (nation).