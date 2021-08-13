75th I-Day: Entry Of People Barred For State-Level Parade

Bhubaneswar: Twin City Police Commissioner Saumendra Kumar Priyadarshi on Friday issued an advisory stating entry of people has been barred for state-level Independence Day parade in Bhubaneswar.

While limited guests will be allowed for the event which is to be held at the IDCO Exhibition Ground here in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, traffic restrictions/diversions have been issued, said the senior officer.

Around 12 platoons of police forces and 70 officers will be deployed at the parade site to tighten security, Priyadarshi added.

As per the state government’s guidelines, Independence Day will be celebrated across the state amid safety measures and crowd restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Government has also relaxed the weekend shutdown in three towns till 11 am for Independence Day celebrations to allow people to unfurl National Flag at their premises.

In the three towns, not more than ten people will be allowed to assemble at any place for participating in the Independence Day celebrations.