75 Tribal Achievers felicitated on Janajatiya Gaurav Divas

Bhubaneswar: Scheduled Caste & Scheduled Tribe Research and Training Institute (SCSTRTI) under ST& SC Development Department, Govt. of Odisha with support from Ministry of Tribal Affairs, Govt. of India felicitated 75 tribal achievers for their remarkable contributions in various fields in a programme organised on the occasion of “Janajatiya Gaurav Divas” today, as part of the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav to mark 75 years of India’s Independence. The Birth Anniversary of Bhagwan Birsa Munda is being observed as ‘Janajatiya Gaurav Divas’ to pay tribute to the revered tribal leader.

In a colourful inaugural function organised in the auditorium of SCSTRTI, Jagannath Saraka, Minister, ST & SC Development, Law, Odisha, felicitating the achievers, in his address mentioned that the tribal communities have enriched the country’s cultural heritage, through their exquisite art and craft. They have played a leading role in promotion, protection and conservation of the environment through their traditional practices. He also said that about 85 tribal rebellions have taken place against the British Raj to restore Independence and many tribals have been martyred in the process. Minister also appreciated the effort taken to felicitate the 75 Tribal Achievers from across the State for their invaluable contribution to the society which will undoubtedly inspire many more of the young generation.

As part of the celebration Weeklong live demonstration by Tribal Artisans, screening of Audio-Visual Films on Tribal Freedom Fighters of Odisha along with weeklong Swachhta Campaign followed by felicitation of sanitation workers have been planned.

Sri Udayanath Majhi, renowned social worker, acknowledged the invaluable contributions of tribal achievers to the society and said that Janajatiya Gaurav Divas will provide a platform for sharing of the great valour and courage of the tribal freedom fighters and carve out ways to protect, preserve and promote the culture and heritage of the tribal communities.

Prof. (Dr. ) A. B. Ota, Former Advisor-cum-Director and Special Secretary, SCSTRTI in his keynote address highlighted on the importance of the celebration as well as significant contributions of the tribal people in our growth and development process.

Shri Srikant Tarai, Director(ST), ST &SC Development Department welcomed the delegates and the guests and said that the institute has been honoured with such a meaningful initiative while Smt. Sumita Das, Secretary, Special Development Council and other officials from ST & SC Development Department and SCSTRTI, Govt. of Odisha were also present on the occasion. Ms. Kalpana Pattnaik, Joint Director, SCSTRTI proposed vote of thanks. Eminent personalities, academicians and researchers from across the State working on Tribal culture and development participated in the programme. The celebration will be continued till 21st of this month.