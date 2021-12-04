75 Top Destinations In India To Be Developed On International Standards: Tourism Minister

Panji: The Central government is poised to develop 75 tourism destinations in the country to international standards and the proposal is awaiting cabinet approval, Union Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy said on Saturday.

“Tourist officers have been appointed in 20 embassies last month. This is to promote India as a tourist destination as well as facilitate tourists from those countries that have the highest footfall in India. The decision has been taken to open tourism sub-division offices in embassies of all countries from where tourists visit India. Tourism Ministry is working in close coordination with Health Department, Civil aviation Department, Home Affairs and External Affairs Department to help foreign tourists who are visiting India.”

“As Goa celebrates 60 years of its liberation, the government is making every effort to develop Tourism infrastructure in the state. Goa is one of the prominent states in the tourism sector where most of the world heritage sites are there. Hence the Ministry has decided to pay special attention to Goa to promote Tourism.” He went on to say that the maximum number of tourists be it domestic or international tourists visit Goa frequently and how tourism as a sector has a major influence on the state.

Reddy also assured that his ministry will work in coordination with the State government of Goa, Goa Tourism Development Corporation as well as Goa tourism to ensure maximum benefits for state through tourism.

Tourism Ministry is working in synergy with the Rail Ministry, Civil Aviation and Shipping Ministry to encourage cruise tourism under Sagar Mala. “Cruise tourism will be developed on a mission mode which will greatly benefit Goa,” he said. He also informed that there are plans to connect Chennai, Vizag and Andaman with Goa through cruise tourism.

He also spoke about the possibilities and promotion of adventure tourism and eco-tourism.