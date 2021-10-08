75 Minors Among 524 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 524 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 75 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 66,724 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.78%.

Among the new cases, 306 are in quarantine and 218 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1030518 with 5111 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 6

2. Balasore: 20

3. Bhadrak: 3

4. Balangir: 1

5. Cuttack: 75

6. Deogarh: 2

7. Dhenkanal: 1

8. Ganjam: 3

9. Jagatsinghpur: 15

10. Jajpur: 14

11. Kalahandi: 1

12. Kandhamal: 1

13. Kendrapada: 7

14. Keonjhar: 3

15. Khurda: 250

16. Koraput: 3

17. Malkangiri: 1

18. Mayurbhanj: 22

19. Nayagarh: 3

20. Nuapada: 1

21. Puri: 13

22. Rayagada: 2

23. Sambalpur: 8

24. Sundargarh: 11

25. State Pool: 58