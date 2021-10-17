75 Minors Among 443 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Saturday reported 443 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 75 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 55,115 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.80%.

Among the new cases, 258 are in quarantine and 185 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1035077 with 4997 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 1

2. Balasore: 14

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 5

5. Balangir: 3

6. Cuttack: 27

7. Ganjam: 1

8. Jagatsinghpur: 7

9. Jajpur: 11

10. Kalahandi: 1

11. Kendrapada: 10

12. Khurda: 243

13. Koraput: 4

14. Mayurbhanj: 20

15. Nayagarh: 4

16. Puri: 13

17. Rayagada: 2

18. Sambalpur: 6

19. Sundargarh: 11

20. State Pool: 58