75 Minors Among 441 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 441 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 75 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 69,414 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.63%.

Among the new cases, 253 are in quarantine and 188 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1037964 with 4581 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 3

2. Balasore: 6

3. Bargarh: 5

4. Bhadrak: 13

5. Balangir: 2

6. Boudh: 4

7. Cuttack: 37

8. Deogarh: 3

9. Dhenkanal: 1

10. Gajapati: 6

11. Jagatsinghpur: 16

12. Jajpur: 13

13. Kandhamal: 1

14. Kendrapada: 5

15. Keonjhar: 1

16. Khurda: 205

17. Koraput: 4

18. Malkangiri: 1

19. Mayurbhanj: 10

20. Nawarangpur: 1

21. Nayagarh: 2

22. Nuapada: 3

23. Puri: 7

24. Rayagada: 10

25. Sambalpur: 18

26. Sundargarh: 14

27. State Pool: 50