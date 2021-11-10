75 Minors Among 387 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 387 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 58 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 64,302 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.60%.

Among the new cases, 223 are in quarantine and 164 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 10,44,428 with 2980 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 9

3. Bargarh: 2

4. Bhadrak: 1

5. Balangir: 2

6. Cuttack: 33

7. Deogarh: 6

8. Dhenkanal: 5

9. Gajapati: 7

10. Ganjam: 3

11. Jagatsinghpur: 10

12. Jajpur: 10

13. Jharsuguda: 1

14. Kandhamal: 1

15. Kendrapada: 6

16. Keonjhar: 4

17. Khurda: 195

18. Mayurbhanj: 2

19. Nawarangpur: 1

20. Nayagarh: 6

21. Puri: 12

22. Rayagada: 1

23. Sambalpur: 18

24. Sonepur: 1

25. Sundargarh: 6

26. State Pool: 43