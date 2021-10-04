74 Minors Among 407 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the last 24 hours reported 407 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 74 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 64,419 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.62%.

Among the new cases, 238 are in quarantine and 169 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1028366 with 5075 active cases.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 2

2. Balasore: 16

3. Bargarh: 1

4. Bhadrak: 2

5. Cuttack: 63

6. Deogarh: 2

7. Jagatsinghpur: 18

8. Jajpur: 17

9. Kalahandi: 3

10. Kendrapada: 10

11. Khurda: 167

12. Koraput: 3

13. Malkangiri: 1

14. Mayurbhanj: 26

15. Nayagarh: 5

16. Puri: 19

17. Sambalpur: 11

18. Sundargarh: 2

19. State Pool: 39