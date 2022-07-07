73rd Vanamahotsav Observed In Odisha; CM Naveen Joins Virtually

Bhubaneswar: The state-level 73rd Vanamahotsav was observed with much enthusiasm inside the premises of Municipal Corporation Government High School at Baramunda in Bhubaneswar on Thursday. Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik graced the programme virtually through video conference as the Chief Guest of the occasion.

Minister for Forest, Environment & Climate Change, Panchayati Raj & Drinking Water, Information & Public Relations Pradeep Kumar Amat was present as Guest of Honour. Minister for Science & Technology, Public Enterprises, Social Security & Persons with Disability Ashok Chandra Panda, Mayor, Bhubaneswar Smt. Sulochana Das, M.L.A. Bhubaneswar (North) Sushant Rout, M.L.A. Bhubaneswar (Central) Anant Narayan Jena and Additional Chief Secretary to Government of Odisha, Forest, Environment & Climate Change Department Satyabarata Sahoo, I.A.S. were also present as the Guests of Honour. In addition, various dignitaries including Forest Officers, retired Forest Officers, intellectuals, the common people and persons from the media also attended the Programme. The programme started with plantation done by the Hon’ble guests, dignitaries and students in the school premises.

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Head of Forest Forces (PCCF & HoFF), Odisha Debidutta Biswal, I.F.S. welcomed the Chief Guest and other dignitaries present on the occasion. He also highlighted the importance and objectives of Vanamahotsava.

Like every year, this year Vanamahotsava is also being celebrated in the first week of July. Yearly the forest cover of the state is increasing with the help of the Forest Department through mass protection of existing forests and massive plantation throughout the state under various schemes of Govt. of Odisha.

To increase the forest cover, this year also different afforestation programmes are continuing throughout the State in the rainy season through Assisted Natural Regeneration (ANR), Artificial Regeneration (AR), Urban Tree Plantation (UTP), Avenue Plantation etc. Under all the above programmes around 488.16 lakhs of seedlings are planned to be planted throughout the state and 490.30 lakhs of seedlings are raised to distribute among the public with minimal price and free for institutions.

Also, the medicinal value of plants was realized during the COVID-19 pandemic in the last two years. So, the plantation of medicinal plants along with forest species is also emphasized and encouraged by the Govt. of Odisha.A brochure titled, “73rd Vanamahotsava” in Odia, highlighting the activities under different programmes and schemes of the State Forest Department was released on this occasion.

To create awareness among the school students regarding Vanamahotasava, competitions like debate, essay writing and drawing were conducted and the winners of the above competitions were awarded on this occasion. For a remarkable work in forest protection and afforestation, Jhurimal Vana Surakshya Samiti of Sundergarh District received Rs. 2 lakhs as a reward as the best V.S.S. of the state. A vote of thanks was given by Srimati Pratima Nanda, Headmistress of Municipal Corporation Government High School, Baramunda, Bhubaneswar.