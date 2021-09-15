73 Minors Among 457 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the 24 hours reported 457 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 73 are between the age of 0-18 years.
With a total of 52,130 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.87%.
Among the new cases, 265 are in quarantine and 192 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1017718.
District-wise details of the new cases are as under.
1. Angul: 5
2. Balasore: 28
3. Bargarh: 4
4. Bhadrak: 10
5. Balangir: 1
6. Cuttack: 44
7. Deogarh: 3
8. Dhenkanal: 1
9. Gajapati: 3
10. Ganjam: 8
11. Jagatsinghpur: 10
12. Jajpur: 18
13. Jharsuguda: 2
14. Kalahandi: 1
15. Kendrapada: 3
16. Keonjhar: 3
17. Khurda: 207
18. Koraput: 4
19. Malkangiri: 1
20. Mayurbhanj: 19
21. Nawarangpur: 4
22. Nayagarh: 4
23. Puri: 7
24. Rayagada: 7
25. Sambalpur: 3
26. Sundargarh: 10
27. State Pool: 47