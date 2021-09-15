73 Minors Among 457 New Covid Cases In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha in the 24 hours reported 457 new positive cases of Covid-19, out of which 73 are between the age of 0-18 years.

With a total of 52,130 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the test positivity rate (TPR) stands at 0.87%.

Among the new cases, 265 are in quarantine and 192 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 1017718.

District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 5

2. Balasore: 28

3. Bargarh: 4

4. Bhadrak: 10

5. Balangir: 1

6. Cuttack: 44

7. Deogarh: 3

8. Dhenkanal: 1

9. Gajapati: 3

10. Ganjam: 8

11. Jagatsinghpur: 10

12. Jajpur: 18

13. Jharsuguda: 2

14. Kalahandi: 1

15. Kendrapada: 3

16. Keonjhar: 3

17. Khurda: 207

18. Koraput: 4

19. Malkangiri: 1

20. Mayurbhanj: 19

21. Nawarangpur: 4

22. Nayagarh: 4

23. Puri: 7

24. Rayagada: 7

25. Sambalpur: 3

26. Sundargarh: 10

27. State Pool: 47