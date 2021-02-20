73 COVID-19 patients
COVID Recovery.
73 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

By PragativadiNews

Bhubaneswar: Another 73 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

  • 20 from Sundargarh
  • 11 from Cuttack
  • 9 from Puri
  • 7 from Anugul
  • 7 from Sambalpur
  • 4 from Bargarh
  • 4 from Mayurbhanj
  • 2 from Baleswar
  • 2 from Kalahandi
  • 2 from Khordha
  • 2 from Nuapada
  • 1 from Deogarh
  • 1 from Ganjam
  • 1 from Jharsuguda

With another 73 COVID-19 patients cured and being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,34,053, said the H & FW Dept.

