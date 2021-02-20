73 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 73 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.
Here is the district-wise recovery count:-
- 20 from Sundargarh
- 11 from Cuttack
- 9 from Puri
- 7 from Anugul
- 7 from Sambalpur
- 4 from Bargarh
- 4 from Mayurbhanj
- 2 from Baleswar
- 2 from Kalahandi
- 2 from Khordha
- 2 from Nuapada
- 1 from Deogarh
- 1 from Ganjam
- 1 from Jharsuguda
With another 73 COVID-19 patients cured and being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,34,053, said the H & FW Dept.