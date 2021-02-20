73 COVID-19 patients recover in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Another 73 COVID-19 patients have recovered and are being discharged on Saturday, informed the State Health & Family Welfare Department.

Here is the district-wise recovery count:-

20 from Sundargarh

11 from Cuttack

9 from Puri

7 from Anugul

7 from Sambalpur

4 from Bargarh

4 from Mayurbhanj

2 from Baleswar

2 from Kalahandi

2 from Khordha

2 from Nuapada

1 from Deogarh

1 from Ganjam

1 from Jharsuguda

With another 73 COVID-19 patients cured and being discharged today, the total recovered cases of Odisha now stands at 3,34,053, said the H & FW Dept.