72nd Golden Globe Nominations: Complete List Here
New York: The nominations for the 72nd Golden Globe Awards were announced on Wednesday. In the film category, David Fincher’s Mank received the most nominations – six, followed by five nominations for Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, and four nominations each for Florian Zeller’s The Father, Emerald Fennell’s Promising Young Woman and Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland.
In the television category, The Crown got the maximum nominations – six, followed by Schitt’s Creek with five nominations and four each for Ozark and The Undoing.
Here is the list of nominations for the 72nd Golden Globe Awards:
Best Picture – Drama
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Picture – Musical/Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Best Actress – Motion Picture – Drama
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Actor – Motion Picture – Drama
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Gary Oldman, Mank
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Actress – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kate Hudson, Music
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot
Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Best Actor – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Corden, The Prom
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Jared Leto, The Little Things
Bill Murray , On The Rocks=
Leslie Odom, Jr, One Night in Miami
Best Director – Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Jack Fincher, Mank
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller, The Father
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Picture – Animated
The Croods: A New Age
Onward
Over the Moon
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Best Picture – Foreign Language
Another Round, Denmark
La Llorona, France and Guatemala
The Life Ahead, Italy
Minari, US
Two of Us, USA and France
Best Score – Motion Picture
The Midnight Sky, Alexandre Desplat
Tenet, Ludwig Göransson
News of the World, James Newton Howard
Mank, Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor
Soul, Jon Batiste, Atticus Ross and Trent Reznor
Best Song – Motion Picture
Fight For You, Judas and the Black Messiah,
Hear My Voice, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Io Sì (Seen), The Life Ahead
Speak Now, One Night in Miami
Tigress & Tweed, The United States vs. Billie Holliday
Best Drama Series
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best Musical/Comedy Series
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt’s Creek
Ted Lasso
Best Television Motion Picture
Normal People
The Queen’s Gambit
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
Best Actress – Television Motion Picture
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Best Actor – Television Motion Picture
Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
Hugh Grant, The Undoing
Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Best Television Actress – Drama Series
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Emma Corrin, The Crown
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Best Television Actor – Drama Series
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Josh O’Connor, The Crown
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Al Pacino, Hunters
Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Best Television Actress – Musical/Comedy Series
Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
Elle Fanning, The Great
Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Best Television Actor – Musical/Comedy Series
Don Cheadle. Black Monday
Nicholas Hoult, The Great
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Supporting Actress – Television
Gillian Anderson, The Crown
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Best Supporting Actor – Television
John Boyega, Small Axe
Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
Donald Sutherland, The Undoing