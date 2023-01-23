72-YO Suspect in California Mass Shooting Kills Self

California: The man wanted for a mass shooting in Monterey Park, California during Lunar New Year is dead, apparently from suicide, police in Los Angeles said Sunday.

The 72-year-old yesterday opened fire at a Chinese Lunar New Year party at Monterey Park in California’s Los Angeles. Police tracked him down to a van and surrounded it. As the officers approached the vehicle, they heard a gunshot.

“The suspect sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene,” Luna said.

The man was named as 72-year-old Huu Can Tran.

“I can confirm that there are no outstanding suspects from the mass shooting incident,” Luna said, adding the motive for the attack, which left 10 people dead, was not yet known.

“The investigation is still ongoing. Sheriff’s homicide detectives are working around the clock gathering additional information and working on determining the motive behind this extremely tragic event,” he said

Officials have said detectives were reviewing surveillance video and did not yet know whether the suspect was targeting a particular group.